Noel was not targeted on offense and amassed 145 return yards on punts and kicks in Monday's 20-19 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 2.

Noel was given the fewest snaps (15) among Houston's wide receivers, but he impacted the game on special teams. He averaged 26.0 yards on three kickoff returns and 22.3 on punt returns, including a 53-yarder that set up the Texans' final score with just over two minutes left. Noel has done little offensively in his first two weeks in the NFL, but he could find a niche on special teams with Braxton Berrios (hamstring) unavailable.