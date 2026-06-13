Texans' Jaylin Noel: Impresses at minicamp

Noel was a standout at the Texans' mandatory minicamp, Jared Koch of SI.com reports.

Noel reportedly connected with quarterback C.J. Stroud for multiple touchdowns during team drills at mandatory minicamp, which took place from June 9 to 11. The 2025 third-rounder displayed impressive versatility as a rookie, suiting up for all 17 regular-season games while compiling a 26-292-2 receiving line (on 35 targets), rushing six times for 12 yards, and racking up 799 kick-return yards and 335 yards on punt returns. He enters Year 2 competing with Tank Dell (knee) and Xavier Hutchinson for receiver reps behind Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins, with Koch reporting that Noel currently appears to be in the lead for the No. 3 role.