Noel caught his lone target for 13 yards and returned one kickoff for six yards in Sunday's 38-30 win over the Colts in Week 18.

Noel finished with one or fewer receptions for the 11th time in 17 games. He's clearly fifth on the wideout depth chart but is set as the team's top punt returner as Houston prepares for the playoffs next Monday in Pittsburgh. The rookie finished the 2025 regular season with 26 catches (35 targets) for 292 yards and two touchdowns. He also topped the Texans, averaging 10.8 yards over 31 punt returns.