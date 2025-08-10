Noel caught both his targets for 16 yards in Saturday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Vikings.

The 2025 third-round pick slightly out-performed fellow rookie Jayden Higgins, although both young wideouts were overshadowed by veterans John Metchie (5-45-0 on eight targets) and Braxton Berrios (3-33-1 on three targets). Nico Collins and Christian Kirk should be C.J. Stroud's top two options when the regular season begins, but Higgins and Noel could be locked in a battle for the No. 3 spot straight through training camp and the preseason.