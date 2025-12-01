Noel did not catch his lone target and amassed 106 return yards on two punts and three kickoffs in Sunday's 20-16 win over Indianapolis in Week 13.

This has been the pattern for three consecutive games: Noel barely makes a dent on offense but is heavily involved as a returner. The silver lining on offense is that the target came in the red zone. Noel has caught 20 of 28 targets (four in the red zone) for 213 yards and one touchdown.