Texans' Jaylin Noel: Unexpectedly returns to practice Tuesday

Noel (hamstring) was spotted in full pads and a red no-contact uniform for Tuesday's practice, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Noel's presence on the field comes as a surprise, after Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported Sunday that the wideout would likely be sidelined "a few weeks" after he recently tweaked his hamstring. The second-year wideout is still unlikely to take part in team drills Tuesday, but even going through warmups and individual drills would represent a notable step forward in the recovery process. Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins are locked in as the top two receivers on the depth chart, but Noel could have a chance at securing the No. 3 role over the likes of Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell (knee) if he can quickly bounce back from the hamstring injury.