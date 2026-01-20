Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Mixon's status for 2026 is uncertain due to foot and ankle injuries, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. "As of right now, I don't know the answer to that right now," Ryans said when asked about the running back's status.

Mixon missed the entire 2025 season, which left the Texans scrambling without an important weapon. Only twice in 19 games (including the postseason) did the team have a 100-yard rusher. If Mixon is unable to return next season, the organization is expected to look in the draft or free agency for a No. 1 back. Woody Marks ended the season as the backfield leader and is expected to remain in a significant role regardless of Mixon's status.