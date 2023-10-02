Fairbairn converted all three field-goal attempts and all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 30-6 win over Pittsburgh in Week 4.

That makes two consecutive weeks of double-digit scoring for Fairbairn, who scored 13 points in Week 3's win over the Jaguars. Houston's offense has showed spunk the last two weeks, scoring 67 points, which has made Fairbairn a legitimate fantasy asset. The 29-year-old has connected on 11-of-12 field-goal attempts and 9-of-9 extra-point kicks, and Fairbairn's 42 points ranks fourth among kickers.