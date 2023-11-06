Stewart, who left Sunday's 39-37 win over the Buccaneers early with a shoulder injury, will undergo an MRI on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stewart exited the game early, after coming in to replace Jimmie Ward who suffered a hamstring injury. The former had his arm in a sling afterward and appears in danger of missing time moving forward. With Steward and Ward likely to be questionable or worse for Week 10 against the Bengals, DeAndre Houston-Carson may be in for a big role in the contest.