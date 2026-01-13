Collins will not return to Monday's wild-card game against the Steelers.

Collins hit his head hard off the turf on an incomplete pass late in the third quarter and was carted to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. His performance ends with three catches for 21 yards. Assuming the Texans can hold onto their fourth-quarter lead, Collins will aim to clear concussion protocol in time for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against New England.