Texans' O.J. Howard: Loses playing time
Howard caught one of three targets for nine yards and played 14 snaps in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Commanders in Week 11.
Howard had a couple of red-zone looks, but he lost playing time to rookie Teagan Quitoriano, who led Houston's tight ends with 37 snaps. Howard was also behind Jordan Akins (26 snaps).
