Dorsett has been running daily and will be ready when Houston begins training camp in July, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Dorsett made the claim, one which has been heard by many a player rehabbing an injury during the offseason, that he's "in the best shape of his life." After one week on the Texans' practice squad last December, he was signed to the active roster. Dorsett appeared in three games -- each week, his production increased -- before the season ended prematurely by a foot injury. Houston's wide receiver room is led by Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, which leaves Dorsett batting with Chris Conley outside the numbers, and rookie John Metchie (knee) who is considered the frontrunner in the slot, if healthy.