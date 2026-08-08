Texans' Tank Dell: Week 1 status unclear

Dell said, "I'm taking it one day at a time" when asked Friday about his potential availability for Week 1 of the regular season versus Buffalo, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports.

Dell practiced with pads Wednesday for the first time in training camp, though at this point he's limited to individual drills. The Texans have so far not committed to a timeframe for when Dell will be ready to play during the regular season, but the good news is that doctors have deemed his knee "100 percent stable." When Dell gets into a contest, it will be his first game action since he tore multiple knee ligaments and dislocated his kneecap against the Chiefs in Week 16 of the 2024 campaign.