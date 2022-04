The Texans selected Quitoriano in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 170th overall.

Quitoriano wasn't heavily utilized in the passing game at Oregon State but he was efficient when targeted, catching 40 of 54 career targets for 512 yards and six touchdowns. He has a basketball background and could just be scratching the surface of what he can be on the gridiron. He gives Houston a more conventionally sized option at tight end behind Brevin Jordan.