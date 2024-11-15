Share Video

Link copied!

Anderson, who sat out Friday's practice due to an ankle injury, is considered unlikely to play Week 11 at Dallas on Monday night, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

If this news holds, Anderson will miss a second straight game, but he is not candidate for injured reserve. Wilson reports his recovery from a high-ankle sprain is going well. The Texans hope he can return within the next few weeks in preparation for the stretch run in December. A host of depth defensive linemen replaced Anderson in last week's loss to the Lions.

More News