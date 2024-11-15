Anderson, who sat out Friday's practice due to an ankle injury, is considered unlikely to play Week 11 at Dallas on Monday night, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

If this news holds, Anderson will miss a second straight game, but he is not candidate for injured reserve. Wilson reports his recovery from a high-ankle sprain is going well. The Texans hope he can return within the next few weeks in preparation for the stretch run in December. A host of depth defensive linemen replaced Anderson in last week's loss to the Lions.