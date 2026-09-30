Anderson (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Anderson may have injured his ankle during the Texans' Week 3 loss to the Colts, when he logged seven tackles (five solo), including 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He's been a key piece to the Texans' defense since entering the league in 2023 as a first-round pick, and if he cannot play against the Cowboys on Sunday, then Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and Dominique Robinson would both be in line for more snaps at defensive end opposite Danielle Hunter. Anderson will have two more opportunities to log a full practice and avoid an injury designation for Week 4.