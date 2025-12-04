Anderson (chest) was limited in practice Thursday.

Anderson appeared on the injury report last Thursday with a chest injury. However, it did not seem to impact his snap count in Week 13 versus the Colts. The 24-year-old's limited participation in practice Thursday is a positive sign for his availability in Sunday night's matchup against Kansas City. The third-year pro has 40 tackles (25 solo), three pass breakups and 10.5 sacks in 12 games this season.