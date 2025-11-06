Marks could be in position for more touches Week 10 pending the status of Nick Chubb (foot), who did not practice Wednesday.

Chubb's status is something to monitor in the days leading up to Sunday's contest against the Jaguars. With starting quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) ruled out, the Texans are expected to lean on its ground game Week 10, which means Marks could see an increased workload should Chubb join Stroud on the inactive list. It's unclear when Chubb sustained the injury; he played well into the fourth quarter last week before Marks handled the team's final possession in a loss to Denver. Marks has been allotted double-digit touches in four of the last five games and has been dual threat (21 targets, 13 catches) out of the backfield during his rookie season.