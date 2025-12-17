Marks (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Marks missed the second half of Sunday's 40-20 win over Arizona after tweaking a pre-existing ankle injury in the first half. Texans coach Demeco Ryans downplayed the injury afterward, even suggesting that Marks could've returned if the game had been closer. Still, fantasy managers need to keep a close eye on the situation now that Marks is absent from practice to start the week, ahead of a matchup with the Raiders on Sunday. Nick Chubb, on the other hand, returned to practice Wednesday after missing Week 15 with a rib injury.