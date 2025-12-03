Texans' Woody Marks: Not practicing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marks (foot) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle and Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston report.
Marks exited Sunday's win over the Colts due to a foot injury, but was able to return to the contest en route to logging 41 snaps, 19 carries and a catch. With no reported setbacks having been reported since then, there's a solid chance that Marks' absence Wednesday is maintenance-related.
