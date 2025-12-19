Marks (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Marks didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but his return to a limited session Friday gives him a chance to face Las Vegas. Also listed as questionable for the contest is fellow RB Nick Chubb (ribs), but he seems to be trending toward returning to action after practicing fully both Thursday and Friday. Look for added context regarding both players' statuses to arrive late Saturday or early Sunday via national reporters such as ESPN's Adam Schefter or NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but at this stage it appears as though the composition of Houston's Week 16 backfield, which also includes Jawhar Jordan and Dare Ogunbowale, will not be confirmed until inactives are posted ahead the team's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.