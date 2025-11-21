Texans' Woody Marks: Solid as lead back in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marks rushed 16 times for 74 yards and brought in his only target for minus-5 yards in the Texans' 23-19 win over the Bills on Thursday night.
Marks once again served as the clear lead back over Nick Chubb, who logged only six carries. The rookie delivered a career-best performance in terms of yardage, and he recorded a career-high three runs of double-digit yards. Marks appears clearly settled in as the leader of the backfield and will continue helming the ground attack in a critical Week 13 road showdown against the Colts on Sunday, Nov. 30.
