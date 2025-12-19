Marks (ankle) is working off to the side with a trainer at Friday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wilson expects Marks to be listed as a limited participant, which would still be a step in the right direction after Marks didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. Marks injured his ankle during this past Sunday's win over the Cardinals, and while Houston's coaching staff claimed that Marks could have reentered against Arizona, the ankle injury has put his availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders in jeopardy. Nick Chubb and Jawhar Jordan could play larger roles if Marks is sidelined or limited Sunday.