Jones signed with the Vikings' practice squad Wednesday.

Jones was dropped from the Vikings' active roster Tuesday but has since been added to the team's practice squad. The 27-year-old wideout played 31 total snaps (six on offense, 25 on special teams) across Minnesota's first two games this season, failing to record a stat. He could be elevated to the team's active roster as a special-teams contributor ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Steelers.