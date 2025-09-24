Tim Jones: Back with Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones signed with the Vikings' practice squad Wednesday.
Jones was dropped from the Vikings' active roster Tuesday but has since been added to the team's practice squad. The 27-year-old wideout played 31 total snaps (six on offense, 25 on special teams) across Minnesota's first two games this season, failing to record a stat. He could be elevated to the team's active roster as a special-teams contributor ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Steelers.