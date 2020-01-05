Brown hauled in his long target for four yards in the team's Wild-Card Round win over the Patriots.

Brown had topped 100 receiving yards in four of his last six contests, but failed to make much impact in the team's playoff win. However, he also wasn't given much opportunity as the team attempted just 15 passes in the contest, limiting the volume for all pass-catchers. The Titans will likely need to throw more in a tough matchup against Baltimore in the divisional round of the playoffs, though the Ravens have proven to be a stingy defense throughout the second half of the season.