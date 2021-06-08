Brown (knee) will receive less attention from opposing defenses after the Titans acquired Julio Jones, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The Titans had seen a number of pass catchers leave via free agency this offseason, the most notable of which was Corey Davis. Without any proven replacements, Brown was set to see massive volume, but he would also have been the singular focus of opposing defenses. With Jones now in the mix, Brown may see his projected volume decrease, but he also should have more room to operate by avoiding double teams and potentially being matched up against the opposition's second cornerback rather than the first.