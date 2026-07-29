Titans' Calvin Ridley: Dealing with illness

Ridley (illness) was limited in practice Wednesday but is expected to be healthy soon, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Ridley could be back in full as early as Thursday's practice, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. The veteran wideout is otherwise fully healthy after a fractured fibula caused an early end to his 2025 season, and he's now competing to retain a role in Tennessee's wide receiver room, which added Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson this offseason. Second-year pros Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor represent notable competition for Ridley at this stage in his career, with all three players competing for snaps in the Titans' wide receiver rotation.