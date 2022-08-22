Fitzpatrick caught both of his targets for 29 yards in Saturday's 13-3 preseason win over Tampa Bay.

Fitzpatrick showed some connection with Malik Willis, recording receptions of 18 and 11 yards delivered by the rookie quarterback. Coach Mike Vrabel specifically commented on Fitzpatrick's work after the game, noting he wanted to see more consistent blocking and route running from the second-year receiver, per Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. On the other hand, Vrabel praised Fitzpatrick for his work on special teams. Fitzpatrick will be looking to secure a spot on the roster in the final few weeks of training camp, battling with the likes of Racey McMath and Cody Hollister.