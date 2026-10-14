Ayomanor caught one of two passes for 17 yards during the Titans' 26-3 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also added a tackle on special teams.

It was the fourth time in five games this season that Ayomanor caught one pass, with his lone connection with Cam Ward on Sunday coming late in the fourth quarter. Ayomanor was on the field for 33 of the Titans' 63 offensive snaps (52.4 percent), which was fourth-most among Tennessee wide receivers behind Carnell Tate (48), Wan'Dale Robinson (47) and Calvin Ridley (35). The Titans' 11.6 points per game is lowest in the NFL, so it's hard to put much stock into Ayomanor or any of the team's skill-position players heading into Week 6 against the Colts on Oct. 18.