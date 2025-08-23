Ayomanor recorded three receptions on three targets for 25 yards in Friday's 23-13 preseason win over the Vikings.

Calvin Ridley didn't play in the contest, allowing Ayomanor to start as an outside receiver. Ayomanor continued to flash rapport with Cameron Ward, hauling in receptions of 13 and six yards -- the latter of which brought the Titans inside the Vikings' one-yard line. He also played ahead of fellow rookie Chimere Dike, which likely sets up Ayomanor to be the third outside receiver after Ridley and Van Jefferson to begin the regular season.