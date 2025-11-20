Ayomanor (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ayomanor also didn't practice Wednesday, which gives the wideout one more chance to mix into drills before the Titans assign Week 12 injury designations. If Ayomanor is out this weekend against the Seahawls, Chimere Dike, Van Jefferson and Mason Kinsey would be in line to lead a Tennessee WR corps that will be without Calvin Ridley (fibula) for the rest of the season.