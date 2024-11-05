Landry recorded five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a pass defensed in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Patriots.
The outside linebacker also played on 92 percent of the defensive snaps. Landry now has 36 tackles (18 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and four pass breakups on the year.
More News
-
Titans' Harold Landry: Logs sack, forces safety in MNF win•
-
Titans' Harold Landry: Picks up two more sacks in loss•
-
Titans' Harold Landry: Registers one sack vs. Chicago•
-
Titans' Harold Landry: Picking up work•
-
Titans' Harold Landry: Remains pass-rushing force•
-
Titans' Harold Landry: Logs another sack in loss•