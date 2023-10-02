Head coach Mike Vrabel hopes to have Skoronski (appendix) back at practice this week, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Skoronski underwent an appendectomy after making his NFL debut Week 1 and has been sidelined by his recovery ever since. The rookie first-round selection's return would be good news for the Titans' offensive line, as the team was counting on him to be their man at left guard this season and beyond, and the role he'll be playing once he proves himself healthy enough to compete again.