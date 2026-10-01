Spears (ankle) and Tony Pollard (foot) will both practice Thursday, per head coach Robert Saleh, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tennessee's top two running backs both sat out Wednesday's practice, but Spears and Pollard are both expected to resume practicing Thursday. Spears' ankle injury also hindered his practice participation leading up to this past Sunday's loss against the Giants, during which Spears handled only three touches. The change-of-pace running back can typically be expected to garner a touch count in the high single digits, though that number could climb higher if Spears gets close to full health and Pollard's foot injury limits Tennessee's lead back Sunday in Baltimore.