Spears (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.

Spears returned to practice Friday as a limited participant after sitting out the previous two days. Tony Pollard, meanwhile, upgraded to full participation at the end of the week and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game. Even if Spears ends up playing, he won't have much fantasy appeal when he's the less healthy of two RBs in a backfield that hasn't been productive so far. The Titans and Giants are schedule for an early kickoff Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.