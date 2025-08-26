The Titans officially placed Spears (ankle) on the injured reserve/designated for return list Tuesday.

The anticipated move ensures that Spears, who has been managing a high ankle sprain, will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. In his absence, Tony Pollard will lead the team's backfield, with Julius Chestnut and Kalel Mullings (ankle) left to handle complementary snaps for now, though it's possible that the Titans will add another running back in the wake of NFL cut-downs.