Spears (ankle) remained in a walking boot at practice Friday, Nick Suss of The Tennessean reports.

Spears suffered a right high-ankle sprain in the Titans' preseason opener against the Buccaneers on Aug. 9, and he hasn't returned to practice yet. The running back has not been placed on the PUP list, so there's a belief that he will be able to return to action somewhere near the beginning of the regular season, but he appears unlikely to be ready to go for the team's opener Sept. 7 in Denver. If Spears is unavailable against the Broncos, Julius Chestnut seems to be the top candidate to operate as the No. 2 option in the backfield behind starter Tony Pollard.