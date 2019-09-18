Play

Woodyard (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Woodyard didn't participate in practice all week, and he may fall victim to the shortened practice schedule leading up to this contest. If he ultimately is ruled out, the Titans' defense won't be affected harshley since the veteran linebacker has been relegated to a special-teams role this season, as Jayon Brown and Rashaan Evans have taken over starting duties.

