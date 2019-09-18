Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Questionable for Week 3
Woodyard (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Woodyard didn't participate in practice all week, and he may fall victim to the shortened practice schedule leading up to this contest. If he ultimately is ruled out, the Titans' defense won't be affected harshley since the veteran linebacker has been relegated to a special-teams role this season, as Jayon Brown and Rashaan Evans have taken over starting duties.
More News
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Leads way with 14 tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Leads team in tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Records seven tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Records eight tackles•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Another strong performance•
-
Titans' Wesley Woodyard: Records eight tackles, sack•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Week 3 News & Notes: Check in on QBs
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 3.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...