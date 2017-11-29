Travis Coons: Joins Chargers' practice squad
The Chargers will sign Coons to their practice squad Wednesday, according to the kicker's agent, Brett Tessler.
The transaction leaves Coons first in line to assume kicking duties for the Bolts in the event Nick Novak (back) is unable to play Sunday against the Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chargers remain optimistic that Novak will be able to play in Week 13 barring any setbacks during practice this week, so Coons won't be promoted to the 53-man roster unless Novak's condition doesn't improve as anticipated. Coons last appeared in the NFL in 2015, serving as Cleveland's kicker for all 16 games and converting 28 of 32 field-goal tries and 22 of 24 extra-point attempts.
