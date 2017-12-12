Chargers' Travis Coons: Notches 12 points
Coons made field goals from 33, 21 and 36 yards and also converted all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Redskins.
Coons has been a revelation in two games with the Chargers, as he's now racked up 25 points in that short span. He'll hope to keep the points coming in Arrowhead Stadium's hostile environment this Saturday.
