Williams reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Williams elevated for the third game in a row ahead of Sunday's 31-14 win over the Raiders, failing to record any stats while playing 14 snaps on special teams. The running back didn't garner an offensive snap while Kimani Vidal (51) and Jaret Patterson (15) operated ahead of him in the backfield. With Omarion Hampton (ankle) nearing a return to action, Williams will likely operate in an extreme depth role moving forward.