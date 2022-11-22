Irwin reverted to the Bengals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Irwin played a season-high 46 offensive snaps after being elevated for the third game in a row ahead of Sunday's win over the Steelers. As a result, the practice-squad wideout logged career highs in receptions, yards and targets while serving as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, who played 54 and 52 offensive snaps, respectively. Irwin will now require a full spot on the active roster in order to continue suiting up for the Bengals this season, though it's likely he'll serve as the team's best option if star wideout Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is not activated from the injured reserve Week 12.
More News
-
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: First career touchdown•
-
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Elevated from practice squad•
-
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Back to practice squad•
-
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Jopins active roster•
-
Trenton Irwin: Sent back to practice squad•
-
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Bumped up from practice squad•