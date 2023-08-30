The Dolphins waived Williams (knee) on Tuesday.
Williams appears to be fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered last training camp, but he couldn't land a spot on Maimi's 53-man roster, even after the season-ending injury to Jalen Ramsey (knee). Williams wasn't let go with an injury designation, so he'll head to free agency if he clears waivers.
