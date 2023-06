Williams (knee) has his sights set on returning for the start of training camp in late July, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in the Dolphins' first preseason game last year and missed the entire 2022 season. The cornerback only appeared in one game in 2021, logging four defensive snaps. Once healthy, Williams will operate as a deep depth option behind Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) in Miami's secondary.