The Bears signed Bray to the practice squad Thursday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

This was an expected move after the Bears cut Bray on Wednesday. The expectation in Chicago is that Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) will be healthy to suit up against the Saints in Week 7, so Bray doesn't stand to rejoin the 53-man roster unless plans go awry.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories