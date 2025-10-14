Huntley reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Huntley appeared in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Rams, completing 10 of 15 passes for 68 yards. The quarterback also added 39 rushing yards on three rushes in the contest. Huntley replaced Cooper Rush in the fourth quarter, which appeared to be a benching of the latter, but head coach John Harbaugh clarified that the team planned to use both quarterbacks in the game, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports. With Lamar Jackson (hamstring) expected back following the team's Week 7 bye week, Huntley will likely remain with the practice squad moving forward.