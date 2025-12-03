Jones (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Jones made an early exit from this past Sunday's defeat in Seattle due to a shoulder injury, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that the Vikings don't consider it to be serious, and the running back will be considered day-to-day. Opening Week 14 prep with at least some drills generally is a good sign that Jones at least has a chance to be available Sunday versus the Commanders, but how he fares Thursday and/or Friday likely will determine if he has a designation for that contest or ruled out entirely ahead of time.