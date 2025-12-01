Jones will have his shoulder injury evaluated further, head coach Kevin O'Connell said after Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Seahawks, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Jones exited in the second half due to a shoulder injury and didn't return to the game. Prior to getting hurt, Jones rushed six times for three yards, caught all four of his targets for 22 yards and lost a fumble. If Jones is unable to play against the Commanders in Week 14, Jordan Mason would likely lead Minnesota's backfield, with Zavier Scott working in a change-of-pace role.