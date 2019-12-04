Play

Barr recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) in Monday's 37-30 loss to the Seahawks.

Barr recorded his highest tackle count of the season, with his only other double-digit day coming in Week 6 against the Eagles. With 1.5 sacks, one interception and zero forced fumbles on the year, Barr's upside appears to be limited from an IDP perspective.

