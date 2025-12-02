Brandel is in concussion protocol, but was symptom-free Monday, Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Brandel appears to have suffered a concussion in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Seahawks, and he will have to clear concussion protocol in order to be available for the team's matchup with Washington in Week 14. With Ryan Kelly (hip) also banged up, Minnesota could be thin at interior offensive line against the Commanders.